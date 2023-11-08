Eagle Mine updates community on extending the life of Marquette County mine

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - Eagle Mine is updating the public on efforts to continue operations in northern Marquette County.

The mine held a public forum in Michigamme on Wednesday.

Eagle Mine representatives gave a safety update and information about the operation’s environmental impact in Marquette County.

Darby Stacey is the Eagle Mine Managing Director. He says with fluctuating prices for nickel, Eagle is looking to cut costs to extend the life of the mine possibly into 2029. Current permits take the mine through 2027.

“We can’t control the price of nickel, we don’t know what it’s going to be in five years, we can make a good guess but, if we can control our costs then we can put that back into our ballpark of what we can control. So, that’s really the message and it’s brought some really out-of-the-box ideas and some new ways of looking at things so that we can hopefully extend the mine life,” Stacey said.

One way Eagle Mine is looking to cut costs is by using tailings mixed with cement to backfill the ground the nickel or copper ore was taken from.

“The project that we highlighted this afternoon, that we’re evaluating, is to use our tailings that we produce at Humboldt, truck them back to the mine and then make a paste out of it, so that would be some de-watered tailings, with a little water and some cement and then fill those areas underground where the ore has been removed,” said Rob Beranek, Eagle Mine manager of Environmental & Water Services.

Beranek says Eagle is hoping to get that project permitted and operational by the third quarter of 2025. Stacey says overall, staff at Eagle Mine feel optimistic about the future of operations in Marquette County.

“That’s what’s been fun with this round is we’re able to talk about some of our opportunities for the future, I think we have a collective optimism at Eagle right now and feel very good about the future and where things are going,” Stacey said.

Eagle Mine employs about 470 workers directly and through contractors. It regularly holds community forums in Powell Township and Michigamme. Eagle is also working on an in-depth survey for the community that should be ready for the next community forum.

