Delta County commissioner challenges recall signatures

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Delta County commissioners are one step closer to finding out if they will face a recall election this spring.

Delta County Clerk Nancy Przewrocki said District 3 Commissioner Robert Barron turned in around 60 pages of signature challenges Friday.

Barron’s challenge is in response to the county clerk verifying 1,005 signatures as valid on the recall petition. The number required to trigger Barron’s recall election is 1,000.

Przewrocki said she has until Monday to review Barron’s challenges.

“Mainly he challenged signatures, but then also, if he thought the address and dates were written by someone else,” Przewrocki said. “Each person signing the document and the petition has to print their own address and date that they signed it.”

District 5 Commissioner Robert Peterson has until Dec. 4 to submit his challenges.

Last week, Prezwrocki confirmed that board chair David Moyle’s challenges were not sufficient to stop a recall election. He is the first commissioner confirmed for a recall on the spring ballot.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.