Delta County Board ejects audience member

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - At Tuesday’s Delta County Board meeting, board chair David Moyle called the sheriff’s office to have an audience member removed for clapping.

“At issue, the board has never really allowed clapping,” Moyle said after the meeting. “Somebody retiring, somebody getting an award, of course. But when somebody’s intentionally clapping to disrupt the work of the people, and that’s the essence of this whole thing, the work of the people getting done.”

Commissioner John Malnar said the clapping wasn’t disruptive. The vote to remove an audience member passed 3 to 2 with Commissioners Malnar and Steven Viau voting against the ejection.

“He was just clapping,” Malnar said after the meeting. “If he would have been swearing, yelling, screaming, yes. But you can’t eject the person for clapping.”

Moyle said he would rather not use the board’s new rules of decorum.

“I think the fact that we have to enforce them is unfortunate,” Moyle said. “I respect passion. I respect fury. People get up. They’re mad. They want to make a point. I don’t think everyone’s going to like me. But we have to have rules in order to get the work of the people done.”

During the meeting, the board passed a resolution opposing clean energy legislation that passed the state house Friday.

“The governor is trying to push stuff onto local governments, local communities,” Malnar said, emphasizing that decisions on creating solar developments in communities should stay at the local level. “It’s very important that the authority stays within the county as far as what we want.”

Delta County resident Chris Williams supported the resolution.

“I think that it is a complete overstep by Lansing taking over local control,” Williams said. “We have local officials who are elected by their community members and those community members are making decisions based on unanimous decisions of that community.”

The resolution passed with a 3 to 2 vote. Commissioners Moyle and Robert Barron voted no.

