City of Ishpeming re-launches Spectrum streaming channel

The Public, Educational and Government, or PEG, will be broadcast on Spectrum channel 189.
The Public, Educational and Government, or PEG, will be broadcast on Spectrum channel 189.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming has re-launched its Spectrum public streaming program.

Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini said the Public, Educational and Government channel, or PEG, will be broadcast on Spectrum channel 189. He said it’s the first of its kind in Michigan to broadcast in HD.

This channel will feature informational content for the residents of Ishpeming.

The city will stream its monthly city council meetings and broadcast inclement weather alerts, public school updates and other important information pertaining to the Ishpeming public.

The channel has been around for a while, but the city wasn’t able to continue streaming it. Now, after three years of effort, the public is able to tune in to channel 189.

Cugini said the channel was first viewable on Monday, so they are still getting the hang of some things.

“I’m sure there will be some videos and some things that will happen, but we’re still in the stages of designing what that might look like. The first step is to get back to what we used to do, which is stream our live meetings and have slides of information available,” said Cugini.

Cugini said city officials are listening to Ishpeming residents, so if there is anything you’d like to see on the channel, let Ishpeming City officials know.

