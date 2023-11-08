Annual CCCAC Shaft Exhibition now open for 29th year

Twenty artists came out to participate, creating 41 pieces of artwork, the biggest turnout in...
Twenty artists came out to participate, creating 41 pieces of artwork, the biggest turnout in the event's history(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Community Arts Center (CCCAC) in Hancock has opened its 29th annual ‘Shaft’ community art exhibition.

Starting in September, participating artists from around the community create artwork based on the area’s mining history. They can create art pieces with watercolors, take photographs and even use slate as a canvas. This year’s theme is ‘How Nature Reclaims’.

“We got a truly tremendous response this year,” said CCCAC Executive Director Cynthia Cote. “People really embraced [the theme] and were inspired by it.”

Twenty artists came out to participate, creating 41 pieces of artwork, which, according to Cote, is the biggest turnout in the event’s history. Every submission has the possibility of being selected for a cash prize. The amount of these prizes is determined by the amount of entry fees.

According to Cote, the prizes could be bigger this year due to the number of participants.

“We invite the community to vote for their favorites,” continued Cote. “The community makes the award selections by popular vote, so we tally up the votes at the end of the show, and we give cash awards to the artists.”

The exhibition ends on Dec. 1, and interested parties can vote for their favorite art piece at the center. A reception for the exhibit will be held alongside the center’s ‘Party with the Arts’ event on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It will feature live music, food and prize drawings.

“We wanted to give people an opportunity to meet the board and find out how they can be involved in the community arts center,” added Cote.

The Copper Country Community Arts Center is located at 126 Quincy Street in Hancock.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Family of Glenn Andrews reacts to charges brought against Ishpeming woman for homicide, arson
Michigan election generic
November 2023 Election results for Upper Michigan
Inside one of the holding cells inside the Marquette County Jail
2 Marquette County Corrections Officers assaulted while booking inmate
Fatal Crash graphic
1 person dead, 1 uninjured in Marinette County two-vehicle crash
Jenna Nelson
Jenna Nelson appointed as next Marquette County Prosecutor

Latest News

906 Adventure Team in Marquette
906 Adventure Team expands into Dickinson County
The crash is still under investigation
1 dead after ORV crash in Menominee Township
The city manager says 2.25 millage will hit property tax bills on Dec. 1
Passed Schoolcraft County millage keeps emergency services, increases taxes
The Public, Educational and Government, or PEG, will be broadcast on Spectrum channel 189.
City of Ishpeming re-launches Spectrum streaming channel