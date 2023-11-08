Annual CCCAC Shaft Exhibition now open for 29th year

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Community Arts Center (CCCAC) in Hancock has opened its 29th annual ‘Shaft’ community art exhibition.

Starting in September, participating artists from around the community create artwork based on the area’s mining history. They can create art pieces with watercolors, take photographs and even use slate as a canvas. This year’s theme is ‘How Nature Reclaims’.

“We got a truly tremendous response this year,” said CCCAC Executive Director Cynthia Cote. “People really embraced [the theme] and were inspired by it.”

Twenty artists came out to participate, creating 41 pieces of artwork, which, according to Cote, is the biggest turnout in the event’s history. Every submission has the possibility of being selected for a cash prize. The amount of these prizes is determined by the amount of entry fees.

According to Cote, the prizes could be bigger this year due to the number of participants.

“We invite the community to vote for their favorites,” continued Cote. “The community makes the award selections by popular vote, so we tally up the votes at the end of the show, and we give cash awards to the artists.”

The exhibition ends on Dec. 1, and interested parties can vote for their favorite art piece at the center. A reception for the exhibit will be held alongside the center’s ‘Party with the Arts’ event on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It will feature live music, food and prize drawings.

“We wanted to give people an opportunity to meet the board and find out how they can be involved in the community arts center,” added Cote.

The Copper Country Community Arts Center is located at 126 Quincy Street in Hancock.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.