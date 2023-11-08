906 Adventure Team expands into Dickinson County

906 Adventure Team in Marquette
906 Adventure Team in Marquette(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Adventure Team is expanding again, this time into Dickinson County.

The 906 Adventure Team works to empower youth to be the best versions of themselves through outdoor adventures, with a focus on mountain biking.

Since its start in 2015, it’s expanded to cities in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Now, they’re looking for people in Dickinson County to step up and be leaders for the 906 Adventure Team.

“The main thing for us, the start, has to be some dedicated area leads. We need a couple of people that want to align that community with our community and the other communities because, at the end of the day, each community needs to be interested in moving the mission forward,” said Todd Poquette, 906 Adventure Team executive director.

Poquette says for those interested in being an area lead for the 906 Adventure Team can reach out through their website.

