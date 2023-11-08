6 arrested after Newberry traffic stop leads to meth seizure

By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEWBERRY Mich. (WLUC) - Six people were arrested Tuesday morning after a traffic stop led to the seizure of methamphetamine.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Sault Ste. Marie Post made a traffic stop of a vehicle in the Village of Newberry.

According to investigators, troopers found suspected meth in the vehicle. The investigation lead troopers to execute search warrant(s) at a Newberry residence.

At the residence, troopers seized a “large amount” of suspected meth and arrested a total of five subjects for felony drug charges.

A sixth subject was arrested for violation of a court order. All subjects were lodged in the Luce County Jail and are pending arraignment.

MSP Sault Ste Marie Troopers were assisted by MSP Motor Carrier Officers and the Luce County Sheriff’s Department.

