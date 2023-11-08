2 Marquette nonprofits share how you can help during Homelessness Awareness Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November is homelessness awareness month, which is a time to recognize the issue of homelessness and how to address it.

Two Marquette nonprofits are looking for your help during this homelessness awareness month. Room at the Inn Executive Director Chelsie Wilkinson says this month serves as a time to recognize what needs to be done to help those without a place to call home.

“This awareness month has been celebrated throughout the state of Michigan for the last 20 years and here specifically in Marquette we’ve been working not only in Marquette but across the entire Upper Peninsula to bring public awareness to homelessness and honestly the housing crisis that we are all experiencing across the board,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson says there are ways you can get involved this month to address the problem.

“Each week throughout November we’re doing a weekly donation,” Wilkinson said. “So each week we have different themed items. This week we’re doing cleaning supplies, next week we’re doing I believe winter gear, the following week we’re doing non-perishable food items and then the following week we’re doing some personal care items.”

Janzen House Director Brent Clark says another way you can help is by breaking the stigma surrounding the homeless population.

“The more people that do not rely on myths about the solutions to homelessness can better direct traffic for neighbors or people that they encounter in stores or on the street,” Clark said.

The Central Upper Peninsula Local Planning Body and the Associated Students of Northern Michigan University will hold a symposium at the Northern Center on Nov. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will discuss long-term solutions to homelessness in the U.P.

