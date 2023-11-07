“Steady flow” of voters turn out in Gwinn during Election Day

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday’s ballot, Gwinn voters will determine if a school millage will pass.

The millage is intended to help fund the possible consolidation of Gwinn Area Schools. Polls workers in Gwinn reported a “steady” flow of voters Tuesday.

Poll workers at the Gwinn Community Building said that by noon Tuesday, 167 people voted in person. That does not include absentee ballots.

There are three precincts in Gwinn, and the Gwinn Community Center represents the largest registered voter pool. Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. local time across Michigan.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.