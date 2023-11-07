Slick morning then slush with midweek mixture

Light rain/snow tapers off across the north by the afternoon. Then, a front swings through tomorrow night into Thursday. Ahead of it a mixture of freezing rain, rain, and snow moves in overnight through tomorrow morning. Wet snow increases during the day tomorrow with a mixture continuing in the south. Roads will be slushy, but isolated icy spots could be possible. Snowfall amounts will range around 1-3″ in the northern counties with higher amounts possible in the higher elevations. Light rain/snow mixture will still be likely through the early weekend.

Today: Morning light rain/snow then mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid 30s north, mid 30s south

Wednesday: Wet snow mixture north, rain and mixture south

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Thursday: Morning rain east then lake effect snow along northwest wind belts

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s east

Friday: Cloudy with light rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Light rain showers

>Highs: Upper 30s north, low 40s south

Sunday: A chance for rain/snow early on

>Highs: Low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.