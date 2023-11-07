Restraining order closes 3 marijuana businesses in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three of the five retail marijuana dispensaries Menominee which were shut down on Friday remain closed Monday night.

TV6 first reported Saturday that the shutdowns came Friday after a court order.

The 41st Circuit Court ordered the City of Menominee to “immediately take action to ensure that the Menominee locations of the following adult-use cannabis retailers are closed to the public: Lume Cannabis Co., Higher Love, Inc., and Nirvana Center Menominee.”

The city now has until Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. to show why these businesses should be allowed to remain open.

In October 2020, the city passed an ordinance approving two retail marijuana dispensaries.

Rize and The Fire Station were selected in 2021. Cannabis businesses that didn’t make the cut, including Lume, Nirvana and Higher Love, sued, claiming the selection process was flawed.

That lawsuit was dismissed in May 2023. However, in a 6-3 vote in May, the city council approved a settlement agreement on the same lawsuit and issued retail licenses to the losing businesses. That is why more lawsuits were filed.

Rize and The Fire Station sued the city, claiming “civil conspiracy.” On Sept. 26, the circuit court ordered the city to not issue more marijuana licenses and to maintain the “status quo.”

On Friday, the court found the city “failed to comply” with the terms of the preliminary injunction from Sept. 26. The city must now either show cause why the injunction should not be enforced or continue to keep the doors of the three businesses shuttered.

In a statement, city Attorney Matthew Cross said, “We are disappointed by the court’s ruling, and we will be filing a motion to dissolve the temporary restraining order entered Friday afternoon.”

Cross did not comment on the city’s plan to meet the Nov. 15 hearing deadline to show cause.

