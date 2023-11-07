Restraining order closes 3 marijuana businesses in Menominee

Three of the five retail marijuana dispensaries Menominee which were shut down on Friday remain closed Monday night.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three of the five retail marijuana dispensaries Menominee which were shut down on Friday remain closed Monday night.

TV6 first reported Saturday that the shutdowns came Friday after a court order.

The 41st Circuit Court ordered the City of Menominee to “immediately take action to ensure that the Menominee locations of the following adult-use cannabis retailers are closed to the public: Lume Cannabis Co., Higher Love, Inc., and Nirvana Center Menominee.”

The city now has until Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. to show why these businesses should be allowed to remain open.

In October 2020, the city passed an ordinance approving two retail marijuana dispensaries.

Rize and The Fire Station were selected in 2021. Cannabis businesses that didn’t make the cut, including Lume, Nirvana and Higher Love, sued, claiming the selection process was flawed.

That lawsuit was dismissed in May 2023. However, in a 6-3 vote in May, the city council approved a settlement agreement on the same lawsuit and issued retail licenses to the losing businesses. That is why more lawsuits were filed.

Rize and The Fire Station sued the city, claiming “civil conspiracy.” On Sept. 26, the circuit court ordered the city to not issue more marijuana licenses and to maintain the “status quo.”

On Friday, the court found the city “failed to comply” with the terms of the preliminary injunction from Sept. 26. The city must now either show cause why the injunction should not be enforced or continue to keep the doors of the three businesses shuttered.

In a statement, city Attorney Matthew Cross said, “We are disappointed by the court’s ruling, and we will be filing a motion to dissolve the temporary restraining order entered Friday afternoon.”

Cross did not comment on the city’s plan to meet the Nov. 15 hearing deadline to show cause.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school football regional semifinals, regional finals playoff pairings
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Michigan election generic
Where local elections are happening Tuesday in Upper Michigan
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school volleyball regional matchups are set

Latest News

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Houghton Police Department works to minimize officer shortage
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Houghton Police Department works to minimize officer shortage
The sensory room at the DAR Boys & Girls Club in Menominee has bubble walls, a sensory rug and...
New sensory room at DAR Boys & Girls Club gives kids calming place to recharge after school
The township updated equipment like swings and slides and added ADA-compliant structures to...
Skandia Township opens new park