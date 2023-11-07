Peach Blossom Therapy open for business in downtown Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new therapy service is now open in downtown Escanaba.

Peach Blossom Therapy and Consultation Services, PLLC, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Sept. 29 at its location in the Ludington Centre. The ribbon cutting was co-sponsored by the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Monica L. Peach, LCSW, SSW, has worked in the field of social work since 1989. Her professional experience includes prevention services, child welfare (including 14.5 years with the State of Michigan), mental health, substance use, school social work, church ministry, public and home health, remote mental health therapy and on-call services for child protection and mental health concerns.

Peach graduated from Michigan State University with a master’s degree in social work in 1989 and has wanted to “hang up her own shingle,” since that time.

“I got tired of dealing with bureaucracy, and I decided this is the time to do it since the space opened up here at the Ludington Centre,” said Peach. “I believe this location is central to the population I have wanted to serve.”

Peach says she is licensed in three states, including Idaho, Connecticut and Michigan. She also speaks and writes Spanish fluently and says she is hoping she can serve some Spanish speakers locally.

She says that depression and anxiety are the most common struggles she sees right now. One thing she has noticed lately is that people aged 55 and up are seeking help more often. Peach sees this as a positive development.

“I think it’s great that people are seeking help and don’t feel ashamed,” Peach said. “I want them to know that this is normal. Mental health is part of our wellbeing.”

Services at Peach Blossom Therapy include mental health therapy for individuals, families and couples. In addition, the center offers education consultations with parents and students. Peach works with clients ages 4 years and up and also supervises limited license BSW/MSW candidates in obtaining full licensure.

Peach Blossom Therapy and Consultation Services is open Monday through Thursday during varying hours and accepts some insurance programs. To schedule an appointment, call (906) 233-7333.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.