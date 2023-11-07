Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center honors Native American Heritage Month

The Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center held an online lecture about cultural sensitivity toward Native American patients on Friday.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center (OGJVAMC) held an online lecture about cultural sensitivity towards Native American patients on Friday.

According to the Office of Rural Health there are almost 1,000 patients with Native heritage within the VA’s catchment area.

OGJVAMC Social Work Executive Gail Beauchamp says Native veterans should decide how their culture is implemented in their treatment.

“There is a difference between native veterans who are traditional and those who are not,” said Beauchamp. “And really, the content expert on that is the veteran themselves and so that question should always be asked of the veteran.”

The VA will also be providing traditional Native meals and hosting cultural consideration presentations throughout the month of November.

