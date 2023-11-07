New sensory room at DAR Boys & Girls Club gives kids calming place to recharge after school

The sensory room at the DAR Boys & Girls Club in Menominee has bubble walls, a sensory rug and...
The sensory room at the DAR Boys & Girls Club in Menominee has bubble walls, a sensory rug and a light cloud with rocking chairs
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new sensory room at the DAR Boys & Girls Club in Menominee is helping students relax after school.

Club CEO Koreen Gardon said by the time kids get off the bus at the club, some just need a calming place to center themselves for the next part of their day.

The room has bubble walls with constantly changing colors and the whooshing sounds of water. Kids can recline in rocking chairs or lie on the sensory carpet, playing with the fibers and watching the stars light up.

Gardon said the room has helped kids reengage with the after-school program faster after a hard day.

“For some of our kids that were having emotional meltdowns, it would take hours to get calmed down again,” Gardon said. “Now, we’re seeing 15, 20 minutes and they’re back in the program. They can work on their homework and focus and be a part of our program again and not miss a beat.”

Gardon hopes schools will create their own sensory rooms. She said it’s simple to get started. All one needs is a dedicated quiet room, some Christmas lights and a carpet.

