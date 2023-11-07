MSP respond to head on collision near Midway Industrial Park

Head on collision in Negaunee
Head on collision in Negaunee(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police responded to a head on collision in Negaunee Tuesday morning.

According to MSP on scene, two cars collided near Midway Industrial Park around 9:30 a.m. When troopers arrived on scene, a third car hit the barrier, causing traffic to slow.

No injuries were reported in the crash and it is believed that drivers were going too fast for conditions.

