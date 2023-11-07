MSP respond to head on collision near Midway Industrial Park

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police responded to a head on collision in Negaunee Tuesday morning.

According to MSP on scene, two cars collided near Midway Industrial Park around 9:30 a.m. When troopers arrived on scene, a third car hit the barrier, causing traffic to slow.

No injuries were reported in the crash and it is believed that drivers were going too fast for conditions.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.