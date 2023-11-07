Michigan 2023 Veteran of the Year Sonny Putvin accepts award at ceremony in Novi

Francis "Sonny" Putvin accepts his award at the Michigan Military & Veterans Gala held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi
Francis "Sonny" Putvin accepts his award at the Michigan Military & Veterans Gala held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi(Michigan National Guard)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 500 people honored and celebrated Michigan service members, veterans and veteran advocates on Saturday at the Michigan Military & Veterans Gala held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Michigan 2023 Veteran of the year Sonny Putvin, a Munising resident, accepted his award along with other award recipients.

The 2023 awards were chosen by an independent panel of judges. You can read more about the awards and the recipient stories here.

The gala was hosted by the National Guard Association of Michigan (NGAM) in conjunction with the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) and Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA). In the week leading up to Veterans Day, the event was held at The Suburban Collection Showplace and featured a series of awards presented to those who have not only served Michigan and the nation in uniform, but those who advocate on their behalf.

Speeches were given by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan DMVA, MVAA Director Brian L. Love, and T.J. Pierce, executive director of NGAM.

Presenting this year’s awards were U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Bryan Teff, commander of the Michigan Air National Guard and assistant adjutant general of the Michigan DMVA, U.S. Army Col. Ravindra Wagh, commander of the Michigan Army National Guard and assistant adjutant general of the Michigan DMVA, Arsenal of Democracy Chapter of AUSA Director of Government Affairs Elizabeth Gomez-Jazowski, and Director of Corporate Affairs Elaine Taylor.

The gala’s master of ceremonies was U.S. Air Force Col. Micaela Brancato, commander, 217th Air Operations Group, 110th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard and MVAA Director Brian L. Love.

