MEDC certifies Negaunee as a Redevelopment Ready Community

Redevelopment Ready Community plaque
Redevelopment Ready Community plaque(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) certified the City of Negaunee as a Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) at a ceremony at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company on Monday.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron said Negaunee is the fifth city in Upper Michigan to get RRC certified and the 69th in the State of Michigan.

Among other benefits, Heffron said the certification lets investors know that Negaunee will make it as easy as possible for them to set up businesses or redevelop eligible parts of the community.

Heffron explained that this could bring economic growth to the Negaunee area and is part of Negaunee’s work with the MEDC to improve the city.

“It’s these relationships that you build, these policies and best practices that you put in place that tell these people who want to invest in Negaunee, specifically the state, that we’re ready for those investments,” Heffron explained.

Heffron said its ongoing downtown enhancement project would also not be possible without the MEDC, which chipped in nearly $886,000.

Heffron also noted that the $2.1 million project should be done in the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Michigan election generic
Where local elections are happening Tuesday in Upper Michigan
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school football regional semifinals, regional finals playoff pairings
wet
A wet start to an active week
Michigan State Police encourage residents to prepare for winter emergencies

Latest News

The Iron Mountain City Council moved forward on a project to replace the city’s lead water...
Iron Mountain City Council moves forward on water line replacement
Kingsford residents will vote to decide whether the city should keep its civil service exam on...
Civil service exam on the Kingsford ballot
The Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center held an online lecture about cultural sensitivity toward...
Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center honors Native American Heritage Month
Kingsford residents will vote to decide whether the city should keep its civil service exam on...
Civil service exam on the Kingsford ballot