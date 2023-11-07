MEDC certifies Negaunee as a Redevelopment Ready Community

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) certified the City of Negaunee as a Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) at a ceremony at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company on Monday.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron said Negaunee is the fifth city in Upper Michigan to get RRC certified and the 69th in the State of Michigan.

Among other benefits, Heffron said the certification lets investors know that Negaunee will make it as easy as possible for them to set up businesses or redevelop eligible parts of the community.

Heffron explained that this could bring economic growth to the Negaunee area and is part of Negaunee’s work with the MEDC to improve the city.

“It’s these relationships that you build, these policies and best practices that you put in place that tell these people who want to invest in Negaunee, specifically the state, that we’re ready for those investments,” Heffron explained.

Heffron said its ongoing downtown enhancement project would also not be possible without the MEDC, which chipped in nearly $886,000.

Heffron also noted that the $2.1 million project should be done in the summer of 2024.

