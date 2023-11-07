Man arrested in Iron County WI for bank robbery

IRON COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - A man was arrested Monday for robbing a bank in Iron County Wisconsin.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, the Iron County Emergency Dispatch received a 911 call from the Associated Bank in Mercer saying they had just been robbed by a man wearing a mask.

A description of the vehicle and the direction of travel was sent out to all responding deputies. A deputy in Mercer recognized the vehicle and began to follow it south on USH 51.

Surrounding agencies were contacted for assistance and the vehicle was followed into Vilas County.

A vehicle stop was attempted but the car refused to stop for police and fled at a high speed.

The driver tried to turn onto Chippewa Forest Road, lost control of the car, and rolled several times.

Deputies took the man into custody and cash taken in the robbery was recovered at the scene. The man was taken to Aspirus Howard Young Medical Center, where he was medically cleared.

He was transported to the Iron County Jail and lodged on robbery charges.

The investigation is ongoing. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Minocqua Police, Woodruff Police, LDF Tribal Police, and the Wisconsin DCI assisted in the pursuit and at the scene.

