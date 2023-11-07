Jenna Nelson appointed as next Marquette County Prosecutor

Jenna Nelson
Jenna Nelson(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Circuit Court announced Tuesday that Jenna Nelson will be Marquette County’s next Prosecuting Attorney.

Nelson currently serves as Marquette County’s Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney. She will be the first woman to serve as Prosecuting Attorney in the history of Marquette County.

The Prosecuting Attorney is the Chief Law Enforcement Officer for Marquette County, and is responsible for seeking justice by prosecuting violations of Michigan laws.

Nelson graduated from Negaunee High School in 2002, and earned a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Northern Michigan University in 2006. She was awarded her Juris Doctor from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 2012, where she was the Associate Editor of the Thomas M. Cooley Law Review and the Thomas M. Cooley Journal of Practical & Clinical Law.

Nelson worked as an attorney in private practice in western lower Michigan from 2012 until 2016. She joined the Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in 2016 as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney.

She quickly established herself as an aggressive yet fair prosecutor, earning the respect of the judges and opposing counsel. She was entrusted with some of the most serious cases, trying several cases to juries involving sexual assaults against adults and children. She was promoted to Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in 2022.

“I am very honored to be entrusted with this appointment. The Prosecutor’s Office works very hard to ensure that the citizens of Marquette County have faith in our process, and I look forward to continuing that relationship with the community”, said Nelson.

Nelson will assume office on November 27, 2023, upon the resignation of the current Prosecuting Attorney Matt Wiese. Wiese was recently appointed as a judge of the circuit court.

