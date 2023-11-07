Ishpeming woman charged with homicide, arson for fire that killed owner of Glenn’s Smokehouse

Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Mugshot of Julie Boxley(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming woman has been charged with homicide and arson for a March fire that killed 72-year-old Glenn Andrews.

Charges were filed Monday evening against 52-year-old Julie Boxley in Marquette County District Court.

Boxley is charged with one count of homicide first degree and one count of arson first degree.

On March 5, Ishpeming Township Fire Department responded to 175 Silver Street in Ishpeming. The two-story house was completely up in flames. Two people inside the home evacuated. They were taken to UP Health System - Marquette for further evaluation.

According to family, Glenn Andrews, owner of Glenn’s Smokehouse, died of his injuries on Sunday, March 19.

Boxley is currently facing charges in Alger County Circuit Court. Boxley is accused of lighting James Boxley on fire at their apartment in Christmas in 2021.

Her charges in Alger County are assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder and assault with intent to murder. She plead not guilty to those charges in September and has another court date scheduled in December.

Boxley’s arraignment in Marquette District Court has not been scheduled.

This is a developing story, TV6 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Michigan election generic
Where local elections are happening Tuesday in Upper Michigan
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school football regional semifinals, regional finals playoff pairings
wet
A wet start to an active week
The location will be on Baraga Avenue along US-41, near the Salvation Army.
Airstream to open dealership in Marquette

Latest News

Upper Michigan Today
Kevin Dorr joins Tia Trudgeon on the TV6 Morning News for a Medicare help session.
Changes coming to your Medicare plan; Annual Election Period closing in one month
Redevelopment Ready Community plaque
MEDC certifies Negaunee as a Redevelopment Ready Community
The Iron Mountain City Council moved forward on a project to replace the city’s lead water...
Iron Mountain City Council moves forward on water line replacement