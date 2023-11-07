Iron Mountain City Council moves forward on water line replacement

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain City Council continued work on a project to replace the city’s lead water lines on Monday.

The Council awarded $548,488 to Coleman Engineering to administer the project. Iron Mountain City Manager Jordan Stanchina said the project is in its early stages.

“There won’t be any replacements until next year, more towards the end of the year,” said Stanchina. “With 426 lines, it is anticipated to be approximately 96-week replacement process.”

The city accepted a $4.6 million grant and loan program from the state of Michigan for the line replacement in October.

