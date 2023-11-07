Icy Wednesday morning commute possible for southwest UP

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Iron, Florence and Gogebic counties until 8 a.m....
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Iron, Florence and Gogebic counties until 8 a.m. Wednesday.(WLUC)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Iron, Florence and Gogebic counties through 8 a.m. Wednesday. These areas could see an inch or two of snow accumulation, along with a light glaze of ice. This could cause slippery roads for the morning commute. The best chance of icing looks to be from Iron River to the south and west. Elsewhere, light snow showers are expected tonight, which shouldn’t result in much accumulation. A mix of rain and snow showers continues Wednesday.

Tonight: Snow showers likely, mixed with freezing rain from Iron River to the south and west.

>Lows: 20s

Wednesday: A mix of rain and snow showers likely. Breezy, with 20 mph wind gusts possible.

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with scattered rain showers. Windy, with 30 mph gusts possible.

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 40

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 40

Sunday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: 40s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Ishpeming woman charged with homicide, arson for fire that killed owner of Glenn’s Smokehouse
Michigan election generic
Where local elections are happening Tuesday in Upper Michigan
Fatal Crash graphic
1 person dead, 1 uninjured in Marinette County two-vehicle crash
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school football regional semifinals, regional finals playoff pairings

Latest News

slush
Slick morning then slush with midweek mixture
slush
Midweek slush
Rain showers transition to a wintry mix with wet snow, sleet, freezing rain midweek in Upper...
Slippery, slushy, even icy with wet snow, freezing rain chances midweek
Rain showers transition to a wintry mix with wet snow, sleet, freezing rain midweek in Upper...
Slippery, slushy, even icy with wet snow, freezing rain chances midweek