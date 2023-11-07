Icy Wednesday morning commute possible for southwest UP

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Iron, Florence and Gogebic counties through 8 a.m. Wednesday. These areas could see an inch or two of snow accumulation, along with a light glaze of ice. This could cause slippery roads for the morning commute. The best chance of icing looks to be from Iron River to the south and west. Elsewhere, light snow showers are expected tonight, which shouldn’t result in much accumulation. A mix of rain and snow showers continues Wednesday.

Tonight: Snow showers likely, mixed with freezing rain from Iron River to the south and west.

>Lows: 20s

Wednesday: A mix of rain and snow showers likely. Breezy, with 20 mph wind gusts possible.

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with scattered rain showers. Windy, with 30 mph gusts possible.

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 40

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 40

Sunday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: 40s

