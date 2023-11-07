DEA collects more than 60k pounds of drugs between Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky for ‘Drug Take Back Day’

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has released the results of the 2023 Drug Take Back Day.

On Oct. 28, the community once again emptied their medicine cabinets to help dispose of old, unwanted, and expired medications. The Detroit Field Division reported Tuesday that it collected 62,771 pounds between 498 sites in Michigan, Ohio and northern Kentucky.

“We are in a fight to save lives,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District Mark Totten. “Drug Take Back Days are an important preventative measure in the United States’ efforts to combat drug abuse and the opioid crisis. I commend our law enforcement partners, community partners, residents, and everyone who supported DEA Take Back Day to keep unwanted medications from getting into the wrong hands.”

Nationwide, DEA and its law enforcement partners collected 599,897 pounds of unneeded medications at 4,675 collection sites across the country.

For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Take Back Day has removed almost 17.9 million pounds of unneeded medications from communities across the country.

“Too often we see a friend or family member’s medicine cabinet unknowingly becoming the source of an accidental poisoning, an overdose, or abuse,” said DEA Detroit Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene. “A big thank you to our many partners who continue to show their commitment to ridding our communities of these unwanted medications.”

According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who use prescription medication for a nonmedical purpose obtained that medication from a family member or friend. Removing unnecessary medications from the home can help prevent situations involving not taking medication as intended or dosed, taking someone else’s prescription, and taking the medicine for euphoric effects rather than medicinal purposes.

The DEA continues to expand opportunities to make safe disposal of medications more accessible nationwide. The agency encourages people to remove unnecessary medications from their home regularly and dispose of it at one of the nearly 17,000 permanent drug-drop boxes located in communities across the country.

Complete results for DEA’s fall National Prescription Drug Take Back Day are available at Take Back Day (dea.gov).

