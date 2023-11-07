Copper Shores Community Health Foundation accepting donations for Giving Tuesday campaign

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Donations are now open for the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation (CSCHF)’s Giving Tuesday ‘Give Copper Country’ campaign.

The annual campaign encourages monetary donations to nonprofit organizations in the area. This year, the foundation will match a higher amount of total collected funds.

“We were reached out to by the Klungness Family Foundation,” said CSCHF Director of Marketing and Donor Relations Michael Babcock. “They wanted to make a large donation to Giving Tuesday to support all of these incredible nonprofits. So, they made a $50,000 dollar donation that’s going to allow us to increase the match this year from $200,000 to $250,000.”

A record-breaking 30 nonprofits will receive donations this year, seven more than the previous campaign. One newcomer is New Power Tour, which is dedicated to increasing the use of renewable and energy-efficient resources in the area. Donations would go towards their project, the Saturday Store.

“It’s also a micro-incubator,” said New Power Tour Managing Director Melissa Davis. “It’s a hub for people, especially if they are interested in doing bakery or woodworking products or sewing. We’re kind of focusing on things like developing products that our area can really use and support.”

31 Backpacks is also a nonprofit participating in the campaign. The organization delivers packs of food and hygiene products to children who don’t have access. $30,000 will be spent on the packs given to children during this year’s winter break.

“The money that comes in from Giving Tuesday lets us breathe a sigh of relief to know that that money is going to be covered,” said 31 Backpacks Vice President Melissa Maki.

The campaign runs until Giving Tuesday, which is Nov. 28. To find out what other nonprofits are participating this year and how to donate, click here.

