Civil service exam on the Kingsford ballot

Kingsford residents will vote to decide whether the city should keep its civil service exam on Tuesday.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kingsford residents will vote to decide whether the city should keep its civil service exam on Tuesday.

Michigan’s Civil Service exam was created in the 1930′s and adopted by Kingsford in 1951.

According to the city of Kingsford’s Mayor Joe Groeneveld, as collective bargaining agreements began dictating public workers contracts, many cities ended the civil service exam.

Groeneveld says Kingsford is one of the only cities in Upper Michigan to still use the exam.

“Just about every city in the U.P. and the state have rescinded the civil service, and we haven’t,” said Groeneveld. “Because of that, it has become somewhat of a disadvantage to recruit and hire officers.”

Residents will vote yes to rescind the exam or no to keep it.

