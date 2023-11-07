Changes coming to your Medicare plan; Annual Election Period closing in one month

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon sits down with Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr for a Medicare help session.
Kevin Dorr joins Tia Trudgeon on the TV6 Morning News for a Medicare help session.
Kevin Dorr joins Tia Trudgeon on the TV6 Morning News for a Medicare help session.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Medicare’s 2024 Annual Election Period closes in one month on December 7.

Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare wants you to make the most out of your healthcare plan.

He tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that Medicare beneficiaries should analyze their household budget and know their health risk tolerance before committing to a plan.

Other things to consider include, but are not limited to, are: is your primary care provider in your network? How about your specialists? Are your prescription drugs a part of your plan? What are the costs?

Tia Trudgeon chats with Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr about frequently asked Medicare questions.

During the Annual Election Period, you can switch your original Medicare plan to a Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plan (MAPD), switch your MAPD plan, and drop your prescription drug plan or switch Rx plan.

Dorr says major changes are coming to your Medicare plan, which could put more money in your pocket by the end of the year.

Tia Trudgeon chats with Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr about things to consider when enrolling for Medicare.

If you have questions about Medicare, Kevin Dorr encourages you to call him at (906) 360-0948 or email him at kevindorr@mappingmedicare.com.

Dorr is hosting a free Medicare help session at Dead River Coffee Roasters in Marquette at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Michigan election generic
Where local elections are happening Tuesday in Upper Michigan
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school football regional semifinals, regional finals playoff pairings
wet
A wet start to an active week
The location will be on Baraga Avenue along US-41, near the Salvation Army.
Airstream to open dealership in Marquette

Latest News

Upper Michigan Today
Tia Trudgeon chats with Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr about things to consider when enrolling...
Medicare Help
Tia Trudgeon chats with Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr about frequently asked Medicare questions.
Medicare Help
Redevelopment Ready Community plaque
MEDC certifies Negaunee as a Redevelopment Ready Community