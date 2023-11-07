Changes coming to your Medicare plan; Annual Election Period closing in one month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Medicare’s 2024 Annual Election Period closes in one month on December 7.

Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare wants you to make the most out of your healthcare plan.

He tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that Medicare beneficiaries should analyze their household budget and know their health risk tolerance before committing to a plan.

Other things to consider include, but are not limited to, are: is your primary care provider in your network? How about your specialists? Are your prescription drugs a part of your plan? What are the costs?

Tia Trudgeon chats with Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr about frequently asked Medicare questions.

During the Annual Election Period, you can switch your original Medicare plan to a Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plan (MAPD), switch your MAPD plan, and drop your prescription drug plan or switch Rx plan.

Dorr says major changes are coming to your Medicare plan, which could put more money in your pocket by the end of the year.

Tia Trudgeon chats with Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr about things to consider when enrolling for Medicare.

If you have questions about Medicare, Kevin Dorr encourages you to call him at (906) 360-0948 or email him at kevindorr@mappingmedicare.com.

Dorr is hosting a free Medicare help session at Dead River Coffee Roasters in Marquette at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

