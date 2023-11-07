Bombshell Boudoir by Brooke Grondin hosted a ribbon-cutting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new boudoir photography studio celebrated its opening in downtown Marquette Tuesday.

Bombshell Boudoir is a photo studio which specializes in boudoir photography, a more intimate category of the art form.

Owner Brooke Grondin said she has been working out of the studio since March, but the space was only recently ready for the public to see.

Another addition to this new studio is a client closet. This allows clients to come in without the burden of spending money on lingerie for the shoots. The client closet offers lingerie sizes XS to 5XL.

Grondin said the best part is the feeling this form of photography gives her clients.

“After they do the session, a couple days later we have the sales appointment, and that’s where we really get the emotional connection where people finally see the results of the photo shoot,” said Grondin. “[Clients] have never realized that that’s what they look like before, or see themselves a different way, and that’s the biggest reward, for sure.”

Grondin said appointments are booking into January.

If you’re interested, you can contact Grondin on the Bombshell Boudoir by Brooke Grondin Facebook page, by email at BombshellBoudiorByBrooke@gmail.com or by phone at (906) 250-4492.

