Bombshell Boudoir by Brooke Grondin hosted a ribbon-cutting

Bombshell Boudoir is a photo studio specializing in boudoir photography, a more intimate...
Bombshell Boudoir is a photo studio specializing in boudoir photography, a more intimate category of the art form.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new boudoir photography studio celebrated its opening in downtown Marquette Tuesday.

Bombshell Boudoir is a photo studio which specializes in boudoir photography, a more intimate category of the art form.

Owner Brooke Grondin said she has been working out of the studio since March, but the space was only recently ready for the public to see.

Another addition to this new studio is a client closet. This allows clients to come in without the burden of spending money on lingerie for the shoots. The client closet offers lingerie sizes XS to 5XL.

Grondin said the best part is the feeling this form of photography gives her clients.

“After they do the session, a couple days later we have the sales appointment, and that’s where we really get the emotional connection where people finally see the results of the photo shoot,” said Grondin. “[Clients] have never realized that that’s what they look like before, or see themselves a different way, and that’s the biggest reward, for sure.”

Grondin said appointments are booking into January.

If you’re interested, you can contact Grondin on the Bombshell Boudoir by Brooke Grondin Facebook page, by email at BombshellBoudiorByBrooke@gmail.com or by phone at (906) 250-4492.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Ishpeming woman charged with homicide, arson for fire that killed owner of Glenn’s Smokehouse
Michigan election generic
Where local elections are happening Tuesday in Upper Michigan
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school football regional semifinals, regional finals playoff pairings
The location will be on Baraga Avenue along US-41, near the Salvation Army.
Airstream to open dealership in Marquette

Latest News

National Drug Take Back Day 2023
DEA collects more than 60k pounds of drugs between Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky for ‘Drug Take Back Day’
Poll workers at the Gwinn Community Building said that by noon Tuesday, 167 people voted in...
“Steady flow” of voters turn out in Gwinn during Election Day
Chris Durley and Derek Estes join Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today.
ACF Upper Michigan Chapter honoring chef with Culinarian of the Year Dinner; How to make risotto like a pro
Nirvana, Lume and Higher Love will remain closed until a lawsuit against the city is resolved
Update: Dispensaries react to restraining order closing 3 marijuana businesses in Menominee