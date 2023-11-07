ACF Upper Michigan Chapter honoring chef with Culinarian of the Year Dinner; How to make risotto like a pro
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Culinary Federation Upper Michigan Chapter is recognizing a stand-out local chef with an upcoming dinner.
The Culinarian of the Year Dinner is happening on Sunday, Dec. 3, and will honor the chapter’s “culinarian of the year”, who will be revealed at the event.
Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson met up with last year’s culinarian of the year, Chris Durley, and the current president of the ACF chapter, Derek Estes, to taste-test some of the flavors that will be on display at that event.
Plus, Chef Estes shows you how to make risotto like a pro!
Tickets to the Culinarian of the Year Dinner are $65 each and get you a five-course meal.
The event is happening at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center.
You can purchase your tickets and view the menu ahead of time at eventbrite.com.
