2 Marquette County Corrections Officers assaulted while booking inmate

Inside one of the holding cells inside the Marquette County Jail
Inside one of the holding cells inside the Marquette County Jail(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said two Marquette County Corrections Officers were attacked by an inmate over the weekend.

Sheriff Greg Zyburt said it’s an eye-opening situation.

“The officers were sucker punched,” Zyburt said. “One was hit in the face, and another in the head and back of the temple, which caused a concussion. The fist caused injuries to the female deputy where she had to get stitches in her mouth and face.”

The two officers were attacked inside the Marquette County Jail’s booking room. The attack happened around 1 a.m. ET Saturday morning while deputies booked the new inmate.

“The Marquette City Police had lodged a subject for disorderly conduct,” Zyburt said. “They were brought in, and he was being booked. He appeared to be cooperative, and officers were asking the usual booking questions.”

Zyburt said the man refused to answer those questions and suddenly became violent. He said the man had not been arrested before. The sheriff said attacks are not common at the jail.

“We are going to use this as an eye-opening situation. Honestly, we haven’t had this happen recently. It has happened in the past,” Zyburt said.

The Marquette County Jail Administrator said the deputy who received stitches was released from the hospital two hours later and returned to work. The other deputy with a concussion took the rest of the weekend off to recover.

“It’s the call that no jail administrator wants to get, that one of their staff members has been hurt at the hands of an inmate,” said Brian Steede, Marquette County Jail administrator.

Steede said the inmate was subdued by the two officers with no further injuries.

“We run a very safe jail for both the inmates and the staff. This is something new that we are experiencing,” Steede said.

Because the inmate has not been arraigned, his name has not been released. Zyburt said the man posted his $25,000 bond.

The suspect’s arraignment will be Thursday morning. He has been charged with the original disorderly conduct misdemeanor, and now an additional three felony assault charges.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Ishpeming woman charged with homicide, arson for fire that killed owner of Glenn’s Smokehouse
Michigan election generic
Where local elections are happening Tuesday in Upper Michigan
Fatal Crash graphic
1 person dead, 1 uninjured in Marinette County two-vehicle crash
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school football regional semifinals, regional finals playoff pairings

Latest News

Bombshell Boudoir is a photo studio specializing in boudoir photography, a more intimate...
Bombshell Boudoir by Brooke Grondin hosted a ribbon-cutting
Euclid Telescope's first images reveal new cosmic details; Trending Topics: Deer breaks into...
TV6 First Look at the Web 11/7/2023
Poll workers at the Gwinn Community Building said that by noon Tuesday, 167 people voted in...
“Steady flow” of voters turn out in Gwinn during Election Day
No injuries were reported in the crash and it is believed that drivers were going too fast for...
MSP respond to head on collision near Midway Industrial Park
The sheriff’s office said failure to yield the right of way was a factor.
1 person dead, 1 uninjured in Marinette County two-vehicle crash