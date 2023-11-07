2 Marquette County Corrections Officers assaulted while booking inmate

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said two Marquette County Corrections Officers were attacked by an inmate over the weekend.

Sheriff Greg Zyburt said it’s an eye-opening situation.

“The officers were sucker punched,” Zyburt said. “One was hit in the face, and another in the head and back of the temple, which caused a concussion. The fist caused injuries to the female deputy where she had to get stitches in her mouth and face.”

The two officers were attacked inside the Marquette County Jail’s booking room. The attack happened around 1 a.m. ET Saturday morning while deputies booked the new inmate.

“The Marquette City Police had lodged a subject for disorderly conduct,” Zyburt said. “They were brought in, and he was being booked. He appeared to be cooperative, and officers were asking the usual booking questions.”

Zyburt said the man refused to answer those questions and suddenly became violent. He said the man had not been arrested before. The sheriff said attacks are not common at the jail.

“We are going to use this as an eye-opening situation. Honestly, we haven’t had this happen recently. It has happened in the past,” Zyburt said.

The Marquette County Jail Administrator said the deputy who received stitches was released from the hospital two hours later and returned to work. The other deputy with a concussion took the rest of the weekend off to recover.

“It’s the call that no jail administrator wants to get, that one of their staff members has been hurt at the hands of an inmate,” said Brian Steede, Marquette County Jail administrator.

Steede said the inmate was subdued by the two officers with no further injuries.

“We run a very safe jail for both the inmates and the staff. This is something new that we are experiencing,” Steede said.

Because the inmate has not been arraigned, his name has not been released. Zyburt said the man posted his $25,000 bond.

The suspect’s arraignment will be Thursday morning. He has been charged with the original disorderly conduct misdemeanor, and now an additional three felony assault charges.

