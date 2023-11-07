1 person dead, 1 uninjured in Marinette County two-vehicle crash

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Marinette County, Wisconsin Monday evening.

Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller said Marinette County Dispatch received a call of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 8 just east of Tower Road in Goodman at 5:21 p.m. Monday. The caller reported that one male party was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

The investigation indicated that a vehicle operated by 69-yeaer-old John Benzow of Goodman, Wis. was pulling out onto US Highway 8 to travel west and failed to yield the right of way to a partially-loaded dump truck that was traveling east.

Benzow was wearing a seatbelt. However, he sustained fatal injuries from the crash. He was pronounced deceased by the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office. The driver of the dump truck, 65-year-old Randy C. Peterson, of Loretto, Mich., was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office said it, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Marinette County medical examiner are still investigating the crash. However, the sheriff’s office said failure to yield the right of way was a factor.

Members of the Town of Goodman Fire Department, Beecher-Dunbar-Pembine Fire Department, and Goodman Rescue assisted Marinette County deputies at the scene.

This is the sixth traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2023.

