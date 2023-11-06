Where local elections are happening Tuesday in Upper Michigan

(WLUC) - Tuesday is Election Day across the Upper Peninsula, and some voters have local proposals and races to decide.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. local time. Ten of 15 U.P. counties have elections in at least one municipality.

There are school funding proposals in the Breitung Township, Gladstone and Gwinn school districts.

Schoolcraft County voters have an ambulance millage to decide.

Menominee County voters have an emergency response and 24-hour road patrol millage renewal on their ballots.

There’s also a mayoral race in Menominee. A handful of U.P. communities have city council or commission races and township operating millage proposals.

