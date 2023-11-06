Where local elections are happening Tuesday in Upper Michigan

By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLUC) - Tuesday is Election Day across the Upper Peninsula, and some voters have local proposals and races to decide.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. local time. Ten of 15 U.P. counties have elections in at least one municipality.

There are school funding proposals in the Breitung Township, Gladstone and Gwinn school districts.

Schoolcraft County voters have an ambulance millage to decide.

Menominee County voters have an emergency response and 24-hour road patrol millage renewal on their ballots.

There’s also a mayoral race in Menominee. A handful of U.P. communities have city council or commission races and township operating millage proposals.

TV6 will have results online and on-air after polls close Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school football regional semifinals, regional finals playoff pairings
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school volleyball regional matchups are set
Partly cloudy Saturday with chances of Sunday and Monday
Mostly sunny start to weekend with rain to start work week

Latest News

Sled Hockey U.P. General Manager Allen Beauchamp joins Pavlina Osta to explain what sled hockey...
Sled hockey clinic expands athletic opportunities for all
gas station pump
November brings higher gas prices across Michigan
This price is still 22 cents less than this time last month and 80 cents less than this time...
AAA of Michigan gas price average
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: 3 cannabis dispensaries in Menominee shut down