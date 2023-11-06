A wet start to an active week

A swath of steady to moderate rain slowly moves out of the eastern U.P. as an area of low-pressure moves in out of Minnesota. Scattered rain showers will still be around during the day. Then, light lake-effect snow develops in the northwest this evening through tomorrow morning. Less than half an inch of snow is expected. The week will be active with several disturbances bringing rain and snow. The next system moves in tomorrow night into Wednesday with wet snow, especially in the north. Plan on slippery roads with icy spots!

Today: Scattered showers and breezy

>Highs: Upper 40s west, low to mid 50s east

Tuesday: Snowflakes north and staying cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid 30s north, upper 30s south

Wednesday: Wet snow across the snow with rain in the south

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow

>Highs: Upper 30s to l 40s

Friday: Cloudy with spotty rain in the north

>Highs: Upper 30s to low40s

Saturday: Cloudy with snow in the west and rain in the east

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Cloudy with rain/snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.