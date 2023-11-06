WATCH: NFL, Green Bay Packers announce 2025 NFL Draft dates

The Titletown District next to Lambeau Field will be one of the campuses for NFL Draft...
The Titletown District next to Lambeau Field will be one of the campuses for NFL Draft activities in 2025
By Molly Birch
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NFL and the Green Bay Packers announced Monday that the 2025 NFL Draft, presented by Bud Light, will take place on April 24-26, 2025.

“The NFL Draft presented by Bud Light has become one of the biggest, most-anticipated sporting events of the year and we’re looking forward to the incredible experience Green Bay will offer our prospects, their families and all the fans,” said Alex Brooke, NFL senior director, Events Business Strategy. “Green Bay is an amazing football destination, with the area’s unique heritage and connection with fans across the country. Green Bay will provide a unique backdrop for fans who’ve always wanted to visit and a welcome back to fans who know and love it.”

Brooke announced the dates of the 2025 Draft at a press conference Monday in the Lambeau Field Atrium, which was attended by a variety of community leaders, donors and partners from around the area. Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy also spoke at the announcement to officially begin the countdown to the 2025 NFL Draft and share the organization’s enthusiasm.

“With the dates now set, we’re excited to ramp up our planning and continue collaborating with our community partners and donors to bring this event to life,” said Murphy. “Hosting the NFL Draft will have an enormous impact statewide, attracting fans and visitors from around the world and creating an extraordinary economic impact. We’re looking forward to seeing Green Bay and Wisconsin shine on a world stage with the attention of millions.”

The 2025 NFL Draft will bring together fans from all over the nation, as well as several foreign countries, to celebrate football and the selection of college players by NFL teams. The festivities will include several days of activities throughout Green Bay and will feature the NFL Draft Experience, a free football festival, near Lambeau Field. The event will allow fans of all teams to participate and test their football skills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Draft Experience will be open all three days of the event.

While details of the 2025 NFL Draft are still being finalized, the main portion of the event is expected to take place on the Lambeau Field and Titletown campus, with a variety of venues to be utilized within close proximity.

Organizers say the NFL Draft has become one of the biggest and most-anticipated sporting events of the year. The 2023 Draft in Kansas City in April welcomed more than 312,000 fans and had more than 54 million viewers over the course of the three-day event.

Fans interested in learning more about the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay should visit the draft website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school football regional semifinals, regional finals playoff pairings
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Michigan election generic
Where local elections are happening Tuesday in Upper Michigan
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school volleyball regional matchups are set

Latest News

The location will be on Baraga Avenue along US-41, near the Salvation Army.
Airstream to open dealership in Marquette
The Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center also received a monetary donation from Nicolet Bank
Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center announces holiday wish list partnership
Organizers promise the event will be an evening of holiday cheer, great food, and wonderful...
Special Olympics Area 36 to hold annual Trim the Tree fundraiser
WLUC File Photo
OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group listed on Newsweek’s 2024 America’s Best Hospitals