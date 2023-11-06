WATCH: 3 cannabis dispensaries in Menominee shut down

By Molly Birch
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday we take a look at a film festival at Michigan Tech, the final day of a fishing and hunting expo in Escanaba, the closure of three dispensaries in Menominee and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Nov. 5, 2023.

