Special Olympics Area 36 to hold annual Trim the Tree fundraiser

Organizers promise the event will be an evening of holiday cheer, great food, and wonderful...
Organizers promise the event will be an evening of holiday cheer, great food, and wonderful company.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Special Olympics Area 36 needs your help replacing its storage facility.

The organization is hosting its 38th annual Trim the Tree fundraiser in December. Participants will celebrate the holiday season and Special Olympics athletes and volunteers. Organizers promise the event will be an evening of holiday cheer, great food, and wonderful company. The organization says it needs a lot of help from the community this year because its storage facility for athletes’ equipment burned down last December.

Organizers say Special Olympics athletes love the event.

“They just really enjoy this,” said Alice Reynolds, Trim the Tree Committee member. “They love the food, they love spending time together, they love having people come in and to meet all the people. They get all dressed up. It’s basically the beginning of Christmas for these guys.”

Trim the Tree will be Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Marquette. To donate to Special Olympics Area 36, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school football regional semifinals, regional finals playoff pairings
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Michigan election generic
Where local elections are happening Tuesday in Upper Michigan
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school volleyball regional matchups are set

Latest News

The location will be on Baraga Avenue along US-41, near the Salvation Army.
Airstream to open dealership in Marquette
The Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center also received a monetary donation from Nicolet Bank
Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center announces holiday wish list partnership
The Titletown District next to Lambeau Field will be one of the campuses for NFL Draft...
WATCH: NFL, Green Bay Packers announce 2025 NFL Draft dates
WLUC File Photo
OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group listed on Newsweek’s 2024 America’s Best Hospitals