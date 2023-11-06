Special Olympics Area 36 to hold annual Trim the Tree fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Special Olympics Area 36 needs your help replacing its storage facility.

The organization is hosting its 38th annual Trim the Tree fundraiser in December. Participants will celebrate the holiday season and Special Olympics athletes and volunteers. Organizers promise the event will be an evening of holiday cheer, great food, and wonderful company. The organization says it needs a lot of help from the community this year because its storage facility for athletes’ equipment burned down last December.

Organizers say Special Olympics athletes love the event.

“They just really enjoy this,” said Alice Reynolds, Trim the Tree Committee member. “They love the food, they love spending time together, they love having people come in and to meet all the people. They get all dressed up. It’s basically the beginning of Christmas for these guys.”

Trim the Tree will be Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Marquette. To donate to Special Olympics Area 36, click here.

