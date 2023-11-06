Snooze on the news: Upper Michigan Today goes mattress shopping at Ashley Furniture Homestore

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Daylight saving time ended over the weekend... did you get your extra hour of sleep?

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take Upper Michigan Today on the road to Ashley Furniture Homestore in Marquette to shop for mattresses, but first, they talk about the importance of sleep and how to adjust to changes in time.

Ashley Manager Tara Faber and Assistant Manager Aaron McSwain give UMT a look around the store and the trending styles it carries.

Faber and McSwain say that no two mattresses are built the same. They share customer-favorite beds, show off new technology, and explain the differences between spring, foam, and hybrid mattresses- and who might benefit from each.

McSwain adds that you should replace your mattress every 8-10 years.

Your quality of sleep will also be affected by your pillow.

When picking one out, you should consider different factors like size, thickness, stuffing material, and fabric.

Ashley Furniture invites you in on Wednesday, Nov. 8 for a Sip and Shop event from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Marquette location and 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Escanaba location.

Ashley Furniture Homestore is located at 2152 US-41 W.

