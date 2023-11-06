Slippery, slushy, even icy with wet snow, freezing rain chances midweek
Rain showers transition to a wintry mix with wet snow, sleet, freezing rain midweek in Upper Michigan.
NWS alerts in effect HERE.
As a heavy rain-producing system exits east of Upper Michigan Monday night, a stiff northerly wind follows in its wake and ushers in chilly air and mixed rain and snow showers over the U.P. overnight. A transition to lake effect snow takes place in the north wind belts early Tuesday before tapering off to a partly sunny (but cold) afternoon in the region. The reprieve from precipitation is short-lived however, as a Northern Plains system rolls in and spreads wet snow, mixed rain and snow from west to east Wednesday. A clipper system from Manitoba spreads a round of wintry showers Thursday, with lake effect rain and snow to follow in the northwest wind belts Friday before gradually tapering off Saturday, Veterans Day.
It’s a milder, drier autumn turn in the U.P. Sunday through Monday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers (fewer farthest south); patchy fog and drizzle; north winds gusting over 20 mph -- around 30 mph nearshore
>Lows: 20s/30s (coldest west)
Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts early, tapering off in the afternoon; round of wet snow, freezing rain, sleet moving west late
>Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with wet snow, rain/snow mix south; blustery with southeast winds gusting over 20 mph
>Highs: 30s/40
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow mix; blustery with westerly winds gusting over 25 mph
>Highs: 40
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow in the northwest wind belts
>Highs: 30s/40
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed rain/snow tapering late
>Highs: 30s/40
Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cool
>Highs: 40
Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; seasonal temperatures and breezy
>Highs: 40s
