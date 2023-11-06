Sled hockey clinic expands athletic opportunities for all
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sled Hockey U.P. General Manager Allen Beauchamp joins Pavlina Osta to explain what sled hockey is and an event you can participate in this weekend.
A Sled Hockey Clinic and Scrimmage is happening this Saturday from 12:00 to 5:00 P.M.
It is free to attend at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena
A silent auction will be held to raise funds for adaptive athletics.
No experience necessary, equipment provided.
All ages and abilities welcome
