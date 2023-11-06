Skandia Township opens new park

The township updated equipment like swings and slides and added ADA-compliant structures to ensure all children can access and enjoy the park.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new park opened in Skandia Township.

Construction on the Skandia Township Hall park wrapped up in October. The township updated equipment like swings and slides and added ADA-compliant structures to ensure all children can access and enjoy the park. Before this project, the park was last updated in the 1960′s.

A Skandia Township trustee says the community was instrumental in the project.

“This is what happens when people get an idea together and they come together as a community and build something that everybody can enjoy,” said Brandon Bray, Skandia Township trustee.

The Skandia Township Hall park isn’t done yet. The township plans to raise money for a new walking path for the park.

