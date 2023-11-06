Reports: Craig Counsell leaving the Brewers, going to the Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell argues withhome plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the fifth inning of a Game 1 of their National League wildcard baseball series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Milwaukee.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell will manage next season, but not the Brewers, according to Ken Rosenthal with The Athletic.

Rosenthal reports the Cubs are hiring Counsell.

Counsell has led the Brewers to the postseason five times in the past six years. Counsell’s contract with Milwaukee expired at the end of October, but the Brewers allowed him to look elsewhere while also hoping they could re-sign the coveted 53-year-old.

Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio has said on multiple occasions the team wanted Counsell back in 2024.

Milwaukee went 92-70 this season and won the NL Central title before getting swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Wild Card Series.

Counsell took over as Milwaukee’s manager during the 2015 season after Ron Roenicke was fired. The Brewers had made a total of four playoff appearances before Counsell took over.

The longest-tenured manager in the National League, Counsell is 707-625 with the Brewers, giving him the club record for wins and games managed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

