Polished in Patriotism: Native Nails offering special self-care sessions to veterans all November

The salon extends its services to veterans at discounted rates as a token of appreciation for their sacrifices.
Sarah Garver of Native Nails offers special self-care sessions to veterans in appreciation for their sacrifices.
Sarah Garver of Native Nails offers special self-care sessions to veterans in appreciation for their sacrifices.(Tia Trudgeon)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ISHPEMING, MI (WLUC) - Native Nails in Ishpeming is honoring veterans all this month with special self-care sessions.

The nail salon currently offers all of its services to veterans, their spouses, and Native American cardholders at a discounted rate, with bonus savings at the end of each session.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visits Native Nails to learn more about how the salon is honoring local veterans this month.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks with Sara Garver of Native Nails about relaxation sessions being offered for veterans.

Sarah Garver, the salon’s owner, says the purpose behind the rejuvenation sessions is to show appreciation for the sacrifices veterans make in a relaxing environment.

Floyd Crawford, a veteran of the Marine Corps, expressed his gratitude for the salon’s kindness, adding that self-care is something many don’t allow themselves to practice. Taylor Roustala, a National Guard veteran who received a pedicure from the salon, says footcare was important during her time in the service and is grateful for the salon’s act of giving back.

Tia Trudgeon speaks with veterans Floyd Crawford and Taylor Ruotsala about what moments of leisure at Native Nails means to them.

You can schedule a self-care session for you or a veteran you know by contacting Native Nails by calling (906) 395-1349 or by visiting the salon’s Facebook page by clicking here.

