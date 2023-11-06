OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group listed on Newsweek’s 2024 America’s Best Hospitals

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2024 America’s Best Hospitals list.

OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group’s recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. Newsweek and Statista say they utilize a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. The recognition is directly derived from a nationwide online survey of over 10,000 medical professionals, quality metrics data, patient experiences and patient-reported outcomes measure implementation surveys.

Out of the thousands of qualified organizations in the United States, 600 hospitals earned this distinction.

OSF St. Francis says it’s proud to be one of 11 hospitals in Michigan and the only one in the Upper Peninsula recognized as one of Newsweek’s 2024 list of America’s Best-In-State Hospitals.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Newsweek as one of the best hospitals in the state. As health care continues to evolve, we remain committed to continuing to identify ways to further meet the needs of our patients and community,” said Kelly Jefferson, president of OSF St. Francis. “This recognition highlights the hard work and dedication of our Mission Partners (employees) who live our Mission every day in serving with the Greatest Care and Love.”

The complete list of those recognized can currently be viewed on the Newsweek website here.

