November brings higher gas prices across Michigan

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - The month of November brings along with it higher prices for drivers along with it.

According to AAA of Michigan, the state average has risen 13 cents over the last week. Drivers are now paying an average of $3.44 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. This price is still 22 cents less than this time last month and 80 cents less than this time last year. Motorists are paying an average of $51 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. Meantime, the national average sits at $3.42 per gallon. The latest rise in price is due to a tighter gasoline supply in the Midwest.

Around the Upper Peninsula, the lowest price can be found in Menominee County at $3.21 per gallon. Meanwhile, the lowest can be found in Mackinac County at $3.67 per gallon.

