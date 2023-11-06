Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center announces holiday wish list partnership

The Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center also received a monetary donation from Nicolet Bank(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center is partnering with Nicolet Bank.

Starting on Nov. 13, holiday wish list items can be purchased for children who are receiving counseling.

The nonprofit’s Executive Director Sarah Zyburt said child abuse can be disruptive for the entire family.

“They can start having financial problems,” Zyburt said. “So, we don’t want any child who has experienced this abuse to have to worry about not having a nice holiday. We don’t want those caregivers who are already having that stress to be thinking ‘where am I going to find funds to get this child a gift?’”

Wish list items can be found at the Marquette, Ishpeming, Escanaba and Manistique Nicolet Bank Locations. The bank also presented a check to Zyburt and her staff on Monday. The donation amount was not specified.

U.P. Regional Retail Manager Tia Rodda said the money came from the Nicolet Bank Foundation.

“I’m just really looking forward to helping in whatever way we possibly can,” Rodda said. “It’s a big part of who we are as Nicolet Bank, it’s our culture, to serve our communities.”

Zyburt said she is also excited about how renovations are continuing at the center. Services are already being provided through a temporary interview space.

“We’re fortunate there are other CACs across Michigan,” Zyburt said. “So, we have, kind of, models for what we want rooms to look like, but the bottom line is we want it to feel homey.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center will be held in February.

