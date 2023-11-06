Nominations open for Sister Stockings

Sister Stockings 2021 Courtesy: Monet Chartier
Sister Stockings 2021 Courtesy: Monet Chartier(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Nominations are now open for 2023 Sister Stockings.

Sister Stockings are handmade holiday stockings filled with self-care gifts. They’re delivered on the Winter Solstice to Marquette County women who need a little extra love this holiday season. Women must be nominated to receive a stocking. There are 20 stockings available this year.

Sister Stockings’ founder, Monet Borione, says her favorite part of Sister Stockings is seeing women’s faces when they get their gifts.

“To show a woman through this program that she’s seen, and she is appreciated and admired despite the difficulties she’s going through – it fills us up,” said Borione. “It keeps us going.”

Visit Sister Stocking’s Facebook page to nominate a woman in your life for a Sister Stocking or to donate to the organization.

