MTU hosts 41 North Film Festival

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rozsa Center hosted several thought-provoking movies from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5.

The 41 North Film Festival featured 25 movies ranging from feature-length films to shorts.

Festival Director Erin Smith said the event covers a variety of different genres.

“We had the computer science movie, we had a movie about the environment, we had a movie for music lovers,” Smith said. “Right now, we’re showing ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes on,’ which is more family-oriented.”

Smith said the event is more than just watching movies.

“We have music in the Rozsa Lobby, we have, this weekend, a stop motion demonstration after ‘Marcel’ which is really exciting,” Smith said. “We try to create opportunities for discussion throughout the course of the weekend.”

Stop Motion Demonstrator Ian Raymond said he’s excited to provide this workshop for those who want to learn more about stop motion.

“Attendees are going to be learning all about the process from start to finish essentially for stop motion,” Raymond said. “I’m even going to ask some people from the crowd to help assist with the animation if they want to volunteer.”

Smith explained this festival is a chance for the community to come together and talk about movies after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People have gotten very used to watching films alone in their homes or with their families or with a few friends,” Smith said. “It really makes a difference to come together with a group of people who you don’t necessarily know and share that experience of watching a film that makes you laugh or makes you think.”

Smith said the 41 North Film Festival will be back next year. It will be on the first weekend in November.

