Miscowaubik Club hosts Annual Shopping Bazaar

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A Houghton County Club is looking to get a head start on holiday shopping.

The Miscowaubik Club hosted its 5th Annual Shopping Bazaar on Sunday. Nearly 20 vendors from the area came to sell jewelry, art and crafts.

Organizers said this is an event to support vendors and raise awareness for the club.

Kaeti Birondo, whose proceeds go to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Western Upper Peninsula, said the club was supportive.

“The club has been great,” Birondo said. “They have been really helpful in helping us figure out how to best sell everything. We were really excited to have this spot too because we have seen so many people coming and going through the area and a lot of people have come through to support Big Brothers, Big Sisters.”

Organizers say they appreciate everyone who came out and supported the vendors and the club.

