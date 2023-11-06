Michigan GOP apologizes after posting comment about Peter Meijer on X

(KWTX)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Republican Party apologized Monday morning regarding a post on X commenting on Peter Meijer’s announcement on his bid for U.S. Senate.

Meijer announced early Monday morning he is running for U.S. Senate. Once his announcement was out, the Michigan Republican Party sent out a post regarding his announcement. The message the Michigan GOP (MIGOP) posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, read, “Peter Meijer voted to impeach President Trump. Remember that.”

The MIGOP has since deleted the post and sent a following post apologizing, saying an “over-zealous” intern posted the comment about Meijer’s bid for U.S. Senate. The party said the comment does not reflect the position of the MIGOP.

“The Michigan Republican Party remains neutral and supportive of all Republic Primary candidates,” wrote the MIGOP.

You can read the party’s complete statement regarding the comment below:

