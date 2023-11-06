MDOT to repair traffic signal in Negaunee on Tuesday

(None)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing repairs on the traffic signal on US-41/M-28 at Baldwin Avenue in Negaunee on Tuesday.

Beginning Nov. 7 around 9:30 a.m., the traffic signal will be dark.

According to MDOT, law enforcement will be present to assist in directing traffic at the intersection– the signal is expected to resume normal operation when work is completed at around 10:30 a.m.

MDOT urges motorists to use caution when approaching the intersection.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school football regional semifinals, regional finals playoff pairings
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school volleyball regional matchups are set
Partly cloudy Saturday with chances of Sunday and Monday
Mostly sunny start to weekend with rain to start work week

Latest News

Michigan election generic
Where local elections are happening Tuesday in Upper Michigan
Sled Hockey U.P. General Manager Allen Beauchamp joins Pavlina Osta to explain what sled hockey...
Sled hockey clinic expands athletic opportunities for all
gas station pump
November brings higher gas prices across Michigan
This price is still 22 cents less than this time last month and 80 cents less than this time...
AAA of Michigan gas price average
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: 3 cannabis dispensaries in Menominee shut down