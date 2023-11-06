MDOT to repair traffic signal in Negaunee on Tuesday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing repairs on the traffic signal on US-41/M-28 at Baldwin Avenue in Negaunee on Tuesday.

Beginning Nov. 7 around 9:30 a.m., the traffic signal will be dark.

According to MDOT, law enforcement will be present to assist in directing traffic at the intersection– the signal is expected to resume normal operation when work is completed at around 10:30 a.m.

MDOT urges motorists to use caution when approaching the intersection.

