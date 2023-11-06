Marquette City clerk reflects on early voting pilot program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Election officials in the City of Marquette say early voting went better than expected because of a decent turnout.

The city took part in a pilot program that offered four days of early voting. City Clerk Kyle Whitney says around 70 people voted early. Whitney says the information learned will help clerks statewide be better prepared for the next election cycle.

“I think part of it is a benefit to the state, it is a benefit to clerks around the state and to the process moving forward because there’s a lot of feedback sessions. There were a lot of conference calls and stuff throughout the life of the pilot where we were learning from each other but also the state is getting some real on-the-ground feedback,” Whitney said.

Whitney says there might be adjustments to the early voting process next year. All municipalities will be required to offer early voting in 2024.

